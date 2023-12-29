Farabee tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Canucks.

Farabee picked up an assist on Egor Zamula's power-play goal in the second period before extending Philadelphia's lead to 3-0 later in the frame, beating Casey DeSmith on a breakaway after Vancouver turned the puck over in the neutral zone. The 23-year-old Farabee picked up where he left off before the holiday break -- he now has four goals and nine points in his last nine contests. Overall, Farabee's up to 12 goals and 12 assists through 33 games this season as he looks to surpass his career high of 39 points set last year.