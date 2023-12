Farabee notched two assists in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old continued a December surge that has seen him collect three goals and seven points in the last eight games. Farabee remains on pace for a career-best season with 11 goals and 22 points through 33 contests, but his fantasy ceiling is capped by his usage -- his 14:58 TOI per game, and 1:33 with the power play, are his lowest workloads since he was a 19-year-old rookie in 2019-20.