Farabee scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Farabee received a set-up from Sean Couturier and beat Tuukka Rask while falling down to get the Flyers on the board. The 20-year-old Farabee has enjoyed a breakout season so far with eight goals, 14 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 15 contests. He's locked into a top-six role for the Flyers, and fantasy managers should be able to trust the 14th overall pick from 2018.