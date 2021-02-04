Farabee scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Farabee has nine points this season, but seven of them came in just two outings. The 20-year-old winger is still searching for consistency, but he's potted six goals on 23 shots and added three assists in 11 contests. The three hits represented an unusual show of physicality for Farabee, who had just four hits all season entering Wednesday's contest. He may run streaky, but the first-round pick from 2018 is worth a look in fantasy formats that focus on scoring.