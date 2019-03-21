Bailey was recalled from the minors Thursday and will suit up against Chicago, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bailey will take Michael Raffl's (undisclosed) spot in the lineup. In his seven appearances this season, the 23-year-old Bailey averaged a meager 5:45 of ice time and managed a mere two shots, nine hits and three blocks. The Buffalo native is set to slot into a bottom-six role, which limits his fantasy value.