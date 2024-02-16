Bailey scored a goal, dished two assists, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Bailey saw just 9:58 of ice time in a fourth-line role, but he made the most of it. He scored off a turnover in the second period and assisted on both of Filip Zadina's third-period markers. This was Bailey's first multi-point effort of the season and his first career three-point game. The winger has four goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating over 32 outings. While Thursday was a bright spot, his limited role in a weak offense makes the 28-year-old a tough player to justify rostering in fantasy.