Bailey notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Bailey has two assists over his last three contests after producing just one goal over his previous 14 games. The winger has taken advantage of his opportunity in San Jose with 14 points, 58 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-12 rating through 49 appearances this season. He continues to see steady time in a bottom-six role.
