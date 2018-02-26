Flyers' Matt Read: Called up from AHL
Read was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Read started the year with the Flyers, but only played in four games during the month of October. He hung around as a healthy scratch for a while after that before being waived in November. Since then, the 31-year-old has been plying his trade in the minors. Though the veteran has two 20-goal seasons to his name those days are behind him, and Read will likely serve as a depth forward with limited upside.
