The Wild placed Read on waivers Thursday.

Read drew into the last three games for the Wild as a fill-in for some of the injured forwards, but he'll likely head back to the minors with some of the regular forwards nearing a return. Considering the veteran winger tallied just one point (a goal) over 10 NHL contests this season, there's little upside for him from a fantasy standpoint at this stage of his career.

