Read was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Read was called up under emergency conditions, but the winger descends to the minors after skating to a minus-2 rating in a 6-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. This also signals that Luke Kunin (upper body) and/or Victor Rask (undisclosed) should be ready to rock for Monday's game against the Sharks.

