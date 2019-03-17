Wild's Matt Read: Back with Minnesota
Read was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Read has bounced back and forth between Minnesota and AHL Iowa several times this season, mostly as injury insurance. The 32-year-old has 15 goals and 33 points in the minors this season, but just one goal in seven NHL contests.
