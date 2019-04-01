Wild's Matt Read: Sent down to AHL
Read was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Read played sparingly in his latest stint with Minnesota, and has just one goal in 12 games this campaign. With the team signing coveted free agent Nico Sturm, the 32-year-old was sent down in order to make room for the new addition. Read will likely spend the remainder of the season in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...