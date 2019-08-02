Read has signed a PTO deal with the Leafs on Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Read played just 12 games at the NHL level last season with the Wild, scoring one goal over that span while averaging 11:45 of ice time. Long gone are his 47-point days back in 2011-12, so, even if he makes Toronto's roster, it's highly unlikely he will own much fantasy value.

