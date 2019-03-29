Wild's Matt Read: Avoids demotion
Read is still with the Wild after clearing waivers and will suit up against the Golden Knights on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
By waiving Read, the club gave itself some roster flexibility, but Zach Parise's (lower body) continued absence from the lineup will keep Read in the NHL for the time being. Once Parise is cleared to play, however, Read should find himself making the trek down to AHL Iowa.
