Maple Leafs' Matt Read: Let go from PTO
Read signed a minor-league contract with Toronto after being released from a professional tryout offer Monday.
The 33-year-old was a long shot to make the Maple Leafs' roster, but he'll be a solid leader for their young players' development in the minors. Read played in 61 AHL games last year for Minnesota's affiliate, posting 16 goals and 37 points.
