Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Experiences injury-filled season

Neuvirth went 1-4-1 with a 4.27 GAA and .859 save percentage during seven appearances, including six starts, during the 2018-19 season.

The veteran netminder dealt with multiple injuries and as a result, he barely played this past season. Neuvirth didn't make his season debut until Oct. 27 because of offseason hip surgery, but then after that loss, he didn't play again for six weeks due to an undisclosed ailment. Over the next month, he appeared in six games and then ended up on IR by the middle of January. Neuvirth will be a free agent this summer and will probably be in search of a new home.