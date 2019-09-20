Play

Maple Leafs' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Saturday

Neuvirth (lower body) will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Neuvirth is expected to play two periods before being relieved by his backup. The 31-year-old, who's attending Toronto's training camp on a PTO, is still considered a longshot to make the Maple Leafs' Opening Night roster.

