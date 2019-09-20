Maple Leafs' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Saturday
Neuvirth (lower body) will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Neuvirth is expected to play two periods before being relieved by his backup. The 31-year-old, who's attending Toronto's training camp on a PTO, is still considered a longshot to make the Maple Leafs' Opening Night roster.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michal Neuvirth: Secures PTO•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Experiences injury-filled season•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Doctor's visit on tap•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Making slow progress in recovery•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Winds up on IR•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Won't dress against Blues•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.