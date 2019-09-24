Michal Neuvirth: Released from PTO

The Maple Leafs released Neuvirth from his professional tryout agreement Tuesday.

This news doesn't come as a surprise, as the oft-injured Neuvirth wasn't even able to get through Toronto's training camp without missing time due to an undisclosed issue, so there was no way that the Maple Leafs could trust him as their backup heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The 31-year-old will likely have to head overseas to continue his playing career.