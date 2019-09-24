Michal Neuvirth: Released outright by Leafs
Neuvirth has been released from his professional tryout, reports TSN.ca.
He saw just two periods of preseason action due to an unspecified injury. It's not clear if the 31-year-old Neuvirth will catch on with another NHL team or find his way to the AHL.
