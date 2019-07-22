Maple Leafs' Michal Neuvirth: Secures PTO

Neuvirth (lower body) will join Toronto on a professional tryout for training camp, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Neuvirth dealt with a lower-body issue for much of the 2018-19 campaign, which is likely why the team is hesitant to sign him out right. The club does have both Michael Hutchinson and Garret Sparks as backup options for Frederik Andersen, but Neuvirth would provide a more veteran presence.