Maple Leafs' Michal Neuvirth: Not feeling up to trip to Montreal

Neuvirth was not on the ice Monday and did not make the trip to Montreal, reports the Toronto Sun.

Neuvirth has already missed time last week due to an undisclosed ailment. All coach Mike Babcock would say post-practice Monday was, "Neuvy was not feeling up to it so he's not going today." The goaltender has a history of injuries, so this unknown ailment looks to be muddying the picture for the Leafs' backup role. Michael Hutchinson may have the inside track, but has been wobbly so far in the preseason (five goals on 34 shots).