Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Saves all eight shots in relief
Neuvirth saved all eight shots in the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
The game was essentially over when Neuvirth entered to start the third period, but holding New York off the scoreboard during the final frame checks out as a solid relief outing. The 29-year-old Czech has only appeared in 11 contests this season, but his .923 save percentage and 2.39 GAA are solid marks, so he's worth considering when starting against a favorable opponent.
