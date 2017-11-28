Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Tuesday against San Jose
Neuvirth will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Neuvirth struggled last Tuesday against the Canucks, surrendering four goals on 22 shots before getting yanked in the second period of that contest. The Slovakian netminder will look to bounce back Tuesday night in a home matchup with a San Jose team that's 5-2-1 on the road this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Chased in loss to Canucks•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Allows four goals in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Designated starter Saturday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Blanks Blues with fantastic outing•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Thursday in St. Louis•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...