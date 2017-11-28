Neuvirth will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Neuvirth struggled last Tuesday against the Canucks, surrendering four goals on 22 shots before getting yanked in the second period of that contest. The Slovakian netminder will look to bounce back Tuesday night in a home matchup with a San Jose team that's 5-2-1 on the road this season.