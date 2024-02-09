Frost notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Both of Frost's two points came in the Flyers' three-goal first period, grabbing an assist on Travis Konecny's tally before extending the lead to 3-0 later in the frame, firing a loose puck past Laurent Brossoit. The goal was Frost's first since Jan. 10, though he came into the game with eight assists in his last nine contests. The 24-year-old center is now up to 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) through 41 games this season.