Frost notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Frost helped out on a Scott Laughton tally in the first period. It's been a solid run on offense lately for Frost -- he has 14 points over 15 contests since he was last scratched Jan. 4. The 24-year-old forward is up to 25 points (seven on the power play) with 80 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 42 outings overall. When he plays, he often fills a middle-six role, as long as he can stay on head coach John Tortorella's good side.