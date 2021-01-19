Aube-Kubel has been fined $4,633.62 for roughing Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Aube-Kubel won't have to serve a suspension, but he'll have to dish out some cash to the league for punching Dahlin after the play during Monday's loss. The 24-year-old has picked up two points in three games while skating in a bottom-six role this season.