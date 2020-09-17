Aube-Kubel signed a two-year, $2.15 million contract extension with the Flyers on Thursday.

Aube-Kubel played well in limited action with the Flyers this season, picking up seven goals and 15 points in 36 regular-season games before adding two goals and a helper in 13 postseason contests. The 24-year-old forward should be with the big club full time in 2020-21, and if he's able to stay healthy, he could easily threaten the 15-goal and 35-point marks.