Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Explodes against Wild
Patrick scored two goals and two assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
The 20-year-old hadn't scored a single point in his last nine games sandwiched around an upper-body injury, but it seems safe to say the Patrick has now fully recovered. The Flyers remain near the bottom of the NHL standings and get mentioned prominently in Jack Hughes chatter, but despite a disappointing showing so far that includes seven goals and 15 points in 39 games this season, Patrick -- the second overall pick in the 2017 draft -- still has plenty of time to demonstrate that the club already has a franchise cornerstone in place.
