Patrick (head) said Thursday that he's been skating without issues and his headaches have diminished, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is certainly positive news for the 2017 second overall pick, as he missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a migraine disorder. Despite a few more hurdles needing to clear for Patrick, he continues to make progress in his return to the ice. The Flyers continue to be optimistic about the 22-year-old's chances to return to the ice next season or in the future, as Patrick has supplied 26 goals and 61 games through the first three years of his NHL career.