Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Scores 13 goals again
Patrick finished with 13 goals and 31 points with 115 shots on net in 72 games this season.
The 20-year-old's scoring numbers were nearly identical to his rookie season totals. In 2017-18, he scored 13 goals and 30 points with 127 shots on net. Patrick played one fewer game and averaged fewer shots per contest, but he still tallied 13 markers because of a 1.1 percent increase in his shooting percentage. Repeating his rookie season totals isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does mean the former No. 1 overall pick didn't improve. Patrick also left something to be desired during the stretch run. He had only one point in the final nine games.
