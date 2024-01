Per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Tippett (lower body) is still considered day-to-day, indicating he won't be available for Tuesday's game versus Tampa Bay.

Tippett, who's picked up 18 goals and 30 points through 46 contests this season, will miss a second straight game with his lower-body issue. With Tippett still unavailable, Olle Lycksell appears poised to play in his second NHL contest of the season Tuesday.