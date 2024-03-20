Tippett scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 home win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Tippett's strong play continued as he provided a goal for his 25th of the year and added an assist on the game-winning goal late in the final frame. The 25-year is already nearing his career-high of 49 points set last season and is now on a four-game point streak. Tippett's recent performance is very encouraging for fantasy owners. He's displaying strong goal-scoring ability and is benefiting from increased power-play time - he led all skaters with 2:44 minutes. If he can maintain this level of play, he could be a valuable asset for the rest of the season.