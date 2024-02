Tippett scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Tippett has a pair of points over four contests since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him four games. The 24-year-old winger has maintained a top-six role since his return. On the season, he has 19 goals, 13 assists, 182 shots, 78 hits and a minus-4 rating through 50 outings. He's still got a solid chance of challenging his career-best 49-point effort from last season.