Tippett scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Both points came in the first period as the Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Caps dominated the final 40 minutes. Tippett was sidelined for the final four games in January with a lower-body injury, but he's found his rhythm since his return, racking up four goals and eight points in the last 10 contests.