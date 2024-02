Tippett scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 6-3 Stadium Series loss to New Jersey.

Tippett got Philadelphia on the board in the second period, beating Nico Daws with a wrister for his 20th goal of the year, before adding a second tally on the power play in the third. The 25-year-old Tippett came into Saturday with just one goal in five outings since returning from a four-game stint on IR with a lower-body injury. He's up to 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) through 52 games this season.