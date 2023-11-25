Ristolainen (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Ristolainen appears to be ready to make his season debut Saturday against the Islanders. He compiled 20 points, 86 shots on goal, 142 blocked shots and 162 hits in 74 games during the 2022-23 campaign.
