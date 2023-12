Ersson exited Thursday's game against Vancouver early in the third period due to dehydration, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ersson saved 18 of 19 shots in 42:36 of ice time before having to leave the contest. Carter Hart drew into the game as a result. Hart will probably play in Friday's road game against Seattle, but the Flyers will need to recall a netminder from the minors if Ersson isn't available.