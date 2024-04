Ersson will patrol the home crease Saturday against New Jersey, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers. He has posted a 22-18-7 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 49 games played. The Devils rank 10th in the league with 3.29 goals per contest this campaign.