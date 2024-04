Ersson surrendered five goals on 17 shots Tuesday before being pulled in the second frame of a 9-3 loss to Montreal.

His team seemingly forgot how to play, and they left Ersson on his own. HIs pull came after giving up four goals in under three minutes of action in the second period. Fatigue may be playing a role for Ersson, who is 0-4-1 in his last six starts with two early departures. He has started 46 games this season, which is a huge spike from last season when he started just 10 contests.