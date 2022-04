Laughton produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Laughton has seen a significant role in 11 games since returning from a concussion, but he has picked up only two assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career with 11 goals and 19 helpers. He's added 107 shots on net, 150 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 65 outings.