Walker recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Walker has just two assists over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old defenseman saw power-play time earlier in the campaign, but that's unlikely to happen again with Jamie Drysdale now in the fold after a trade from the Ducks this week. Walker is up to 14 points with 74 shots on net, 50 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 42 appearances. He should continue to see top-four minutes while racking up modest production across the board.