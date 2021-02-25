Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal and added an assist with six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Gostisbehere put an end to his six-game point drought when he set up Erik Gustafsson's one-timer to open the scoring 7:48 into the first period. Gostisbehere struck for his first goal of the year less than eight minutes later, creeping into the right circle on the power play to deposit a big rebound off the end boards. It was an encouraging showing by Gostisbehere -- his six shots were also a season high -- after having collected just one assist in his first nine games.