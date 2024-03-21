Gostisbehere has an active six-game point streak comprised of a goal and five assists.

The Red Wings have just two wins through Gostisbehere's hot streak, but the puck-moving defenseman is setting up goals with aplomb. Ghost has 36 helpers, including 25 on the power play, as a nice complement to 10 goals through 68 games. The Wings utilize him on the third defensive pair, though he's still averaging 19:04 of ice time with 3:26 of that taking place on the man advantage. It will be interesting to see what's next for Gostisbehere since he's cashing out the balance of a one-year, $4.25 million deal with Detroit and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.