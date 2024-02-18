Gostisbehere registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Held without a point in his previous six contests, Gostisbehere reemerged with a secondary man-advantage apple that culminated in a Dylan Larkin tip-in tally. Ghost hasn't vanished from the box score too often this season, as he's up to seven goals and 26 assists. Supreme passing skills has resulted in 19 of his 21 man-advantage points being assists this campaign.