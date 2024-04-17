Gostisbehere registered six shots on goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens to conclude the 2023-24 campaign.

Gostisbehere was the primary distributor on Joe Veleno's second-period goal, and the puck-moving defenseman found David Perron for the game-tying tally with just five seconds remaining in regulation. The Red Wings earned the win they desperately needed, but the Capitals defeating the Flyers minutes beforehand caused the Wings to fall just short of a playoff berth. Gostisbehere ended up with 10 goals, 46 assists and a whopping 29 power-play points through 81 games for his debut campaign in Detroit. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent.