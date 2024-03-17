Gostisbehere recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Detroit just put an end to a seven-game losing streak, but nobody should be pointing fingers at Gostisbehere since he earned a goal and five assists over that stretch. The 30-year-old blueliner has 10 goals and 34 assists through 66 games, including a whopping 24 points on the power play. With the Red Wings' chances for a playoff berth at 28.2 percent, they're going to need sustained production from their premier blueliners like Gostisbehere and 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider, who also pitched in a helper during the latest contest.
