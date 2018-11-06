Gostisbehere fashioned a power-play goal and a 5-on-5 assist in Monday's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.

This was only the third time in the last 10 games that Gostisbehere has made his way onto the scoresheet, but the silver lining is that he's really making the most of his power-play time. Ghost has shown up for two goals and three assists on the man advantage through 15 games, and only two of his seven points this season have taken place in 5-on-5 situations.