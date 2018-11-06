Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Busts out of slump
Gostisbehere fashioned a power-play goal and a 5-on-5 assist in Monday's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.
This was only the third time in the last 10 games that Gostisbehere has made his way onto the scoresheet, but the silver lining is that he's really making the most of his power-play time. Ghost has shown up for two goals and three assists on the man advantage through 15 games, and only two of his seven points this season have taken place in 5-on-5 situations.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Really struggling•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to rough start•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Shows off cannon shot•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Spotted at practice•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Leaves game for precautionary purposes•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Brushes twine twice on man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...