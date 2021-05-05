Gostisbehere recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Gostisbehere had the secondary helper on a Travis Konecny goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Gostisbehere has enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back year with 20 points through 40 contests. He also carries a minus-5 rating with 84 shots on net and 45 blocked shots this season. His appeal in fantasy comes from his power-play role, where he's earned nine of his points.