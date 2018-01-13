Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: No show for morning skate
Gostisbehere (illness) was absent for morning skate Saturday, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports. The Flyers are scheduled to take on host New Jersey in the evening.
Gostisbehere, who has compiled nine goals and 23 helpers through 39 games this season, was not present for the a.m. session after coming down with an illness Friday. Barring a quick improvement with his health, it doesn't appear that fantasy owners will be able to count on the talented puck mover playing in this next contest, but we certainly recommend checking back closer to warmups to see whether Ghost truly is missing.
