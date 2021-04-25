Gostisbehere will miss 7-to-10 days with a sprained MCL, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere is expected to miss at least a week as he rehabs this knee injury. Samuel Morin will draw into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Devils, and he'll likely remain in until Gostisbehere returns. Through 37 games this year, Gostisbehere has posted eight goals and eight assists.